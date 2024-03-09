Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 413 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.59. 181,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $240.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

