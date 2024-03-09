Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $545.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $543.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

