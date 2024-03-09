Orion Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 400 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

DEO traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.16. The company had a trading volume of 545,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,846. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.51. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

