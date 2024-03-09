Orion Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.4 %

BDEC traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $40.03. 5,070 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

