Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $100,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,528,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

