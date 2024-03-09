Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $129,000 in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Orion Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSB. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after buying an additional 130,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,559,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.84. 10,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,957. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

