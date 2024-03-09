Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $77,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 845 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.9% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 28,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,673,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.