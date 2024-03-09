Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $81,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. 1,050,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -443.75%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

