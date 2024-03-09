Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 8,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TOST traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.52. 7,132,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,595,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.78. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $821,508.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

