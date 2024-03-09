Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 43,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,661. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

