Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $119,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,249. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

