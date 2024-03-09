Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $158,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 576.9% in the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,116,000. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,285,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,505. The company has a market cap of $376.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $451.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

