Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REET. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $237,000.

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.75. 585,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

