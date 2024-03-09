Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Acquires 4,185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,059 shares of company stock worth $39,205,126. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

