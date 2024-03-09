PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $135.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.96.

PCAR opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,466,000 after buying an additional 83,444 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

