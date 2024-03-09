Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.78

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 21068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.09.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
