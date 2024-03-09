Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.78

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 21068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.09.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 155,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

