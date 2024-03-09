Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Lowered by American Trust

American Trust decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,143,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $7,002,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,893 shares of company stock valued at $29,382,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $280.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.