Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Invests $169,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.18. 54,723,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,843,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

