Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
PLC has been the subject of several other reports. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price target on Park Lawn and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.88.
Park Lawn Stock Down 4.9 %
Park Lawn Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 2,000 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,260.00. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Park Lawn Company Profile
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
