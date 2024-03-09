Passage Bio’s (PASG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Passage Bio

Passage Bio Stock Down 9.4 %

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

Shares of PASG stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 604,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Passage Bio by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Passage Bio by 87.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.