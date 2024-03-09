Paulo Pisano Sells 300 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,485.70 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,383.18 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,566.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,274.48.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.