PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.04.
Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $110.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $152.99.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
