Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 21,912 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,268 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth about $37,753,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IonQ by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after acquiring an additional 780,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 474,218 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $741,767.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,071.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $10.81 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

