Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 51.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,544,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7 %

NOC stock opened at $459.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $459.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

