Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $572,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LBRT opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

