Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) CEO William M. Hickey III Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRGet Free Report) CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $62,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PR stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 225,665 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 674.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,042,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 907,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

