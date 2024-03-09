Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) EVP Sells $7,855,000.00 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) EVP John Charles Bell sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $7,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at $840,752.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Permian Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $16.31.
Permian Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Resources
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.