Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) EVP Sells $7,855,000.00 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) EVP John Charles Bell sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $7,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at $840,752.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PR. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

