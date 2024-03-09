Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Trading 7.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.88. 2,237,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,006,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Specifically, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,987 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $74,255,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $45,075,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after buying an additional 1,021,709 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

