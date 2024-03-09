Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.90

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.90 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 3,956 ($50.21), with a volume of 154798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,956 ($50.21).

Pershing Square Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.89, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 65.82. The firm has a market cap of £7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 341.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,755.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,319.15.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. Pershing Square’s payout ratio is currently 367.13%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

