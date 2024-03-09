Peter Allan Davis Sells 1,200 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO opened at $41.99 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

