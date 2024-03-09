PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

