Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Announces $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 73.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

