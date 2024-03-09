Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE:PNW opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

