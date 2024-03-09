Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.