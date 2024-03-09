Platinum Capital Limited (PMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Platinum Capital Price Performance

Platinum Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Platinum Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.