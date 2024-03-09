PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $348.00 million, a PE ratio of 899.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.04. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,152 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,363,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 226,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 146,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,886,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

