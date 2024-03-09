PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Announces $0.60 Semi-Annual Dividend

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.597 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

PLDT has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. PLDT has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

NYSE:PHI opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PLDT has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $25.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHI. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

