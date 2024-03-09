Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $92.71 on Monday. Polaris has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $94.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Polaris by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

