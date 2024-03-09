Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

NYSE PW opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Power REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Power REIT in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Power REIT by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Power REIT in the second quarter valued at $165,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

