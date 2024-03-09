Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $227.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $185.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Progressive Trading Up 1.2 %

PGR opened at $198.41 on Wednesday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,197,629,000 after acquiring an additional 218,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after purchasing an additional 520,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

