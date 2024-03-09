Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.07. 2,942,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

