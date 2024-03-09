Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $20.86 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $20,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,164.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,100.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $974.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total transaction of $2,892,959.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,111,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,720 shares of company stock worth $135,556,161 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

