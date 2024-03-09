Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $21.02 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of MongoDB worth $21,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $383.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.92 and its 200 day moving average is $391.58.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.