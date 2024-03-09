Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $24.93 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,202 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $24,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,967 shares of company stock worth $17,740,350. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EW opened at $92.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

