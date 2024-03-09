Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $25.82 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,829 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Target worth $25,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.