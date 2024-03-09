Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $25.82 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,829 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Target worth $25,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.
Target Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
