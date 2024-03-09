Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 48.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.19. 816,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

