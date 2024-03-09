Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 29,505 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,505 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,782,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 342,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 157,297 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.7 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.73. 4,707,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,333. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

