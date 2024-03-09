Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 35,187 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,187 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $24,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

