Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85.

In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $49,782.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,117.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $49,782.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,117.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,270 shares of company stock worth $15,458,725. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Q2 by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after acquiring an additional 256,802 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Q2 by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

