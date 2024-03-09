RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

RadNet Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,324.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RadNet has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 72,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 212,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 73,081 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

